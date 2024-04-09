Is there anything called student politics anymore?

When politics reared its head again during the rule of Ziaur Rahman, we saw student organisations of the political parties in university. There was Awami League’s Chhatra League, JSD Chhatra League, BNP’s Chhatra Dal. They were also quite determined to establish their charisma. We saw the same during Ershad’s rule, though Ershad’s student organisation Chhatra Samaj did not make much headway.

It reached a point when, the student front of whichever political party was in power, held control of the university and college campuses. The opposition would be ousted from there. We saw that in the case of Chhatra Dal during BNP’s rule. Then during Awami League’s rule, Chhatra Dal was ousted. Now things have come to such a situation that we have no idea what the roles of the VC and provosts are, because it is the Chhatra League leaders who assign places in the students’ halls. And the newcomer students are relegated to the ‘guest room’. The ‘guest room’ culture indicates to what low level of civilisation we have sunk. No matter what rhetoric we may spew out about Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh, the ‘gono room’ (mass room) culture has the last laugh.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) had been free of all this for quite some time. Those who excel in their SSC and HSC exams, get admitted into BUET though competitive admission exams. But now this system is under threat too. An ugly reflection of this is the killing of Abrar Farhad. Many of those in the ruling party who stay in the country as well as those who practice politics from outside of the country, contended that Abrar was involved in Shibir politics. From their words it is apparent that anyone can be tarred with the Shibir smear and beaten to death.

This had an adverse effect in BUET. The common students go there to study. They know that at the end of their studies they will try t get jobs in the country. But there is no guarantee that they will get jobs here. Many of them get good results and go abroad. They get admitted through competition to many top educational institutions around the world.

The children of the big leaders we see around us are no part of Chhatra League or Chhatra Dal. Many of them do not even educate the children in this country. Many of them do Awami League or BNP politics overseas. Their fathers and grandfathers are members of parliament here. They do not need a background of student politics to become an MP. Their children will not be involved in such rotten student politics. The offspring of others will blow their trumpets for them. This is a double-standard.