Student politics and exerting power is not one and the same

In face of the demand by the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for a campus free of politics, Chhatra League responded with the declaration that they wanted to see “systematic politics on campus at any cost.” We must admit, the court saved us from having to pay “at any cost.”

Think of Chhatra League’s costs, that is, the price levered by Chhatra League leaders at various levels. It should be made clear that the present Chhatra League is not the same as the Chhatra League of the independence struggle and the Chhatra League that took part in the all-party action council that fought for democracy. The role of Chhatra League has undergone a sea change over the past 15 years. The organisation has now become a symbol of exerting monopolised power and dominance.

If you are with Chhatra League, you get to stay in the halls, you get jobs, and all sorts of doors open to business and enterprise. And these opportunities can be used or abused. As a result, Chhatra League leaders have become so powerful that even the administrative heads cater to their demands. Their presence behind the scenes has become inevitable in all sorts of construction contracts, procurement and purchases.