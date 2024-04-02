Politicians must take opinions of students into consideration

After the independence, a separate ordinance or order was promulgated in connection with Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong and Jahangirnagar Universities. At the time, teachers of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Agriculture University visited the law ministry seeking a similar ordinance.

But that didn't happen. The style of BUET and Agriculture University is different. I think the administration of such specialised universities should not be like the other universities. The style of teaching and teacher-student relations in BUET are different. Here, outside of teaching, teachers usually don't discuss politics with the students.