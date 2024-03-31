We’re against Hizbut Tahrir, expel anyone with Shibir connection, say demonstrating BUET students

Demonstrating students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Sunday said taking a stance against student politics on their campus is not tantamount to distancing from the ideal of liberation war.

The students also said they only want the greed of power politics to not come back and hold the majority of the students of the campus hostage.

The students said they nurture patriotism and the ideal of liberation war. The demonstrating students are dead against Hizbut Tahrir and want immediate expulsion of any student with proven involvement with politics of Chhatra Shibir.