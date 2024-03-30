We agree to the demands of students, but it takes time: BUET VC

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) vice chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder has said the university administration agrees to the demands of the students and it requires time to follow due process to meet the demands.

The BUET VC made the remarks while talking to newsmen at his office on Saturday afternoon.

Just before half an hour, BUET students ended their demonstration today, Saturday.

They declared that they would boycott all academic activities, including term final exams scheduled to be held on Sunday.