Court order must be complied: BUET VC

Replying to another query, Satya Prasad Majumder said everyone including teachers, students, and administration will have to make the transformation to maintain a political atmosphere and how that can be done will have to be found out through discussion.

The activities of the Engineering University Central Students' Union (EUCSU) remain stopped.

So, they can do something taking the opinion of all parties.

The BUET VC said if he does something alone, that cannot be implemented. If they do something, that must be approved by the syndicate, and included in the ordinance.

They must have the approval of the president and university chancellor, or else it cannot be included in the ordinance. They have limitations. Yet, they will obey the court order. The university runs as per its rules, but the court order must be obeyed, he added.