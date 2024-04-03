BUET students’ open letter to PM Hasina for a campus free from politics

It further said, “They said the politically free BUET campus was the safest and most education friendly. We are also united against the communal force. Since the ban on student politics, the common BUET students have observed every national day with utmost respect and homage on BUET campus. We all bear the national value and the spirit of liberation war from our own personal standpoint.”

The BUET students further said in the letter, “It is unfortunate that some media outlets and a few persons are spreading propaganda that student politics free BUET campus as a place of breeding ideology against national sentiment. We are quite hurt by this. We, the common students of BUET, are quite respectful towards the constitution and the laws of the country. Therefore, we are committed to keep our campus free of violence, militancy and communal activities just like any other place in the country.”

The students further said addressing the prime minister, “We want to tell you without any hesitation that we will take immediate actions and will inform the authorities as soon as we find somebody involved in militant activities. We will remain strict in this regard even in the future.”