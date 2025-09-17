Teachers of 7 colleges oppose proposed university structure
Teachers of the seven major government colleges in Dhaka believe that the proposed process of creating a new university for these colleges will harm their education system if implemented.
They argue that the number of students will decrease, higher education opportunities will shrink, and inequality will increase.
In particular, Eden Mohila College and Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College will see a reduction in opportunities for women’s education.
Teachers also fear complications regarding their positions and designations.
For this reason, they want the proposed structure to be revised. The teachers want that instead of forming a full-fledged university, the government should establish a separate campus and affiliate the seven colleges under it.
However, the proposed name Dhaka Central University may remain.
To press these demands, several hundred teachers from the seven colleges gathered today, Wednesday afternoon, in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and formed a human chain.
These seven colleges—Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College, Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College—were once affiliated with the National University.
On 17 February 2017, they were brought under Dhaka University. Since then, students had repeatedly staged movements demanding timely examinations, result publication, and other academic issues.
In January this year, in response to continued protests, Dhaka University authorities announced that the seven colleges would once again be separated. Later, the government decided to form a new university for them.
In the new structure, unlike the current system, not all subjects will be taught at every college. Instead, the seven colleges will be divided into four schools: Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, and Begum Badrunnesa Mohila College for the School of Science; Government Bangla College for the School of Arts and Humanities; Government Titumir College for the School of Business; and Kabi Nazrul Government College and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College for the School of Law and Justice.
The new university, to be run in a ‘hybrid model,’ will hold 40 per cent of classes online and 60 per cent in person, though all exams will be conducted physically.
At a press conference last month, it was stated that higher secondary education at these colleges would continue. Education cadre officers would also stay. But once it becomes a full-fledged university, teachers for university-level education would be appointed under university rules. An ordinance for the new university is expected within this year.
Why teachers oppose
At the UGC human chain, teachers presented their stance and demands. They said suddenly affiliating these seven colleges to a university or changing the administrative structure goes against national interest and tradition.
If implemented without proper study, it may lead to the same kind of crisis seen when they were brought under Dhaka University. Admission seats at the undergraduate level would significantly decline, reducing higher education opportunities for students from relatively disadvantaged families.
For institutions like Dhaka College, which is well-known for higher secondary education, university status would undermine its core role.
Teachers also said that Eden and Begum Badrunnesa Mohila Colleges have long played a vital role in promoting women’s education. Under the proposed structure, higher education for women in the capital would be severely hampered. They termed the initiative to merge these colleges as irrational and ill-considered. Some students have already protested against the proposed plan. Recently, students of Eden and Titumir Colleges expressed their dissatisfaction by staging demonstrations and road blockades. Teachers fear this will lead to new problems.
Teachers also noted that as BCS General Education Cadre officers, their positions would be downsised if a separate university is established. More than 1,500 teaching posts could be abolished, similar to what happened when Jagannath College was converted into a university.
Citing these reasons, they argued that the existing administrative and financial structures of these historic colleges must remain unchanged. If the colleges are to be included under a new university, this must be done through proper discussion.
Their proposal is to turn the colleges into a ‘collegiate’ or ‘affiliated’ model, or to establish the proposed Dhaka Central University on a separate campus while affiliating the seven colleges to it. In that case, the teacher-student ratio must be rationalised, and curricula updated to meet modern needs.
Professor Mahfil Ara Begum, head of History Department at Eden Mohila College, told Prothom Alo that they are not against forming a university. Rather, they want an affiliating university for these seven colleges, keeping their current structure intact.
Professor Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmud, Convenor of the BCS General Education Association and director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, and Member Secretary Md Masud Rana Khan expressed solidarity with the programme.
After the human chain, a memorandum was to be submitted to the UGC chairman.