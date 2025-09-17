Teachers of 7 colleges oppose proposed university structure

Teachers of the seven major government colleges in Dhaka believe that the proposed process of creating a new university for these colleges will harm their education system if implemented.

They argue that the number of students will decrease, higher education opportunities will shrink, and inequality will increase.

In particular, Eden Mohila College and Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College will see a reduction in opportunities for women’s education.

Teachers also fear complications regarding their positions and designations.

For this reason, they want the proposed structure to be revised. The teachers want that instead of forming a full-fledged university, the government should establish a separate campus and affiliate the seven colleges under it.

However, the proposed name Dhaka Central University may remain.