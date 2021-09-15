Two IUB students awarded Erasmus+ Scholarship

The two students received full funding by Erasmus+, provided by the European Union (EU).

The University of Maribor is one of the top public universities in Slovenia, and has been titled as “The Best Universities in New Europe in 2018” by the Times Higher Education Magazine, said a press release.

Asked about the importance of exchange programmes and the impact of their experiences, one of the students, Sadia, said, “Being a part of an exchange programme is always an enriching and priceless experience. I met amazing people from different cultures and also travelling around European countries and cities.”