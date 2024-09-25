BUET students continue class boycott, seat allotment of BCL men cancelled
Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) boycotted classes and examinations for consecutive second day today demanding that students involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) must not be permitted on campus.
In response to the boycott, the authorities suspended seat allotment of several students. Exact number of the students who were meted out with this punitive action could not be known.
BUET students said they won’t go back to class until any visible action is taken. The students are supposed to hold dialogues among themselves to appraise the situation tonight.
Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, director of Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW), said allotted seats of accused students have been cancelled to maintain peace in the residential halls. But their specific number is yet to be known.
Meanwhile, BUET students said they filed complaint against 55 students centrally. Allotments of several other students have also been cancelled who were not on the list provided by them.
Allotments of all 55 accused, who were involved with BCL politics, have been cancelled, said the students.