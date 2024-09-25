BUET students continue class boycott, seat allotment of BCL men cancelled

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) boycotted classes and examinations for consecutive second day today demanding that students involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) must not be permitted on campus.

In response to the boycott, the authorities suspended seat allotment of several students. Exact number of the students who were meted out with this punitive action could not be known.

BUET students said they won’t go back to class until any visible action is taken. The students are supposed to hold dialogues among themselves to appraise the situation tonight.