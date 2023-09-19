Education directorate discloses method of assessment for class VI, VII

There is no scope to follow the traditional method for subject-wise assessment for the sixth and seventh grades under the new curriculum, said an order of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).
Assessment of the students has to be conducted in accordance with the assessment guideline of NCTB, added the order of DSHE issued on Monday.
DSHE has sent the order to the heads of all government and non-government schools.
According to the order, as part of the implementation of the new curriculum, NCTB formulated guidelines for assessment that have to be followed for subject-wise assessment of students for class VI and class VII as there is no scope to follow traditional methods.