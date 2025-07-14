Big research on nanoparticles

Nanotechnology is reigning supreme all over the world. Researchers across countless laboratories are working on how this technology can make human life easier.

One such research centre is the Bio and Nanotechnology Research Laboratory at Rajshahi University (RU). Here, students produce various types of metal oxides and nanoparticles (tiny particles ranging from 1–100 nanometers in size, used in bacterial destruction, medicine, and agriculture).

Many students working in this lab have gone on to pursue higher education abroad with full scholarships.

Anwarul Kabir Bhuiyan, a teacher at RU’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, founded the lab in 2021.

He said, “I completed my PhD from a university in Japan in 2013. At that time, I thought that if my students or I could get the same facilities and opportunities in our own country as much as I had in Japan’s labs, it would be very good. This lab was set up from that idea. We try to address problems in healthcare, the environment, and agriculture in Bangladesh, using nanotechnology.”