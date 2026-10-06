Bridging the workplace divide: Moving ESP from margin to mainstream

Think about your future dream job. Do you want to build cutting-edge software, manage global fashion brands, work in healthcare, or launch your own company right here in Bangladesh? Here’s something you should know: general classroom English just isn't enough anymore.

English is no longer just a subject you study to pass an exam or a shiny line on a resume. It has become a practical superpower that opens doors to great careers, workplace confidence, and international opportunities. Yet, there is a massive gap in Bangladesh today: what students learn in traditional English classes often doesn't match what real workplaces actually need.