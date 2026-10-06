Bridging the workplace divide: Moving ESP from margin to mainstream
A landmark international conference hosted by ULAB and TESOL-BD addresses the growing gap between academic English education and Bangladesh's evolving professional landscape.
Think about your future dream job. Do you want to build cutting-edge software, manage global fashion brands, work in healthcare, or launch your own company right here in Bangladesh? Here’s something you should know: general classroom English just isn't enough anymore.
English is no longer just a subject you study to pass an exam or a shiny line on a resume. It has become a practical superpower that opens doors to great careers, workplace confidence, and international opportunities. Yet, there is a massive gap in Bangladesh today: what students learn in traditional English classes often doesn't match what real workplaces actually need.
Employers frequently report that fresh university graduates struggle with job-specific communication. Imagine a brilliant engineer who knows English grammar, but doesn't know how to write a technical software report, or a business graduate who can't negotiate a contract with an overseas client. The big question that teachers face today is, “Can our students actually use English to do their specific jobs well?”
To fix this gap, the Center for Language Studies at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and TESOL-BD are teaming up for a major event: the 2nd International ESP Conference. “ESP” stands for English for Specific Purposes, which simply means teaching language tailored to real careers rather than generic textbook rules. This conference brings together university leaders, corporate bosses, teachers, and government officials to make career-focused English a core part of education across the country.
To be held on 9 October 2026 at ULAB campus, this conference will be inaugurated by the State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj at 9:00 am. UGC member Professor Masuma Habib and Prothom Alo’s Associate Editor Anisul Hoque will be present as Special Guests. The keynote speaker will be Nigel Killick from UK, who is widely experienced in ESP field.
For years, specialised English was treated like an optional side course. But in today's fast-moving world, basic language drills won't cut it. Language is access, opportunity, and real power. To help students succeed, education needs to shift its focus from memorising textbooks to solving real workplace challenges.
To make this transformation happen, the conference is focusing on three main goals: firstly, connecting classrooms to companies; secondly showing how job-ready English skills help young people land better careers, work globally, and strengthen our national economy; and thirdly, giving practical recommendations to policymakers to make English education professionally tailored for undergraduate students.
Real change happens when everyone works together—universities listening to industries, teachers understanding job requirements, and policymakers recognising how language drives human potential. Specialised English can no longer be an afterthought in the classroom. By making job-ready English education available to every student, Bangladesh is preparing the next generation to step up, stand out, and thrive anywhere on the global stage.
ESP can no longer remain an afterthought in the classroom. By making specialised language education visible, responsive, and deeply integrated into the country's educational ecosystem, Bangladesh can empower its human capital and prepare its workforce to thrive on the global stage. This joint initiative by ULAB and TESOL BD is being organised with that very vision in mind.
Adding to this shared vision, Prothom Alo is partnering with the event as its Associate Partner.
* Shaheen Ara is an Assistant Professor at the Center for Language Studies, ULAB.