HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate stands at 50.90pc
The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Sylhet Education Board stood at 50.90 per cent this year, with 1,204 students achieving GPA-5.
Sylhet Education Board Controller of Examinations Bilkis Begum officially announced the results at a press conference at the board office on Saturday morning.
A total of 72,745 candidates appeared in the examinations under the board this year, of which 36,596 passed, recording a pass rate of 50.90 per cent.
The pass rate is lower than last year's 51.86 per cent. In 2025, a total of 1,602 students achieved GPA-5 under the Sylhet Board.
An analysis of the results shows that female students outperformed their male counterparts in terms of the overall pass rate. The pass rate of female candidates stood at 52.38 percent, while it was 48.72 per cent of the male candidates.
A total of 591 female students and 613 male students secured GPA-5.
In terms of group-wise results, the pass rate is 68.54 per cent in science group, 46.29 percent in humanities group and 47.81 per cent in business studies group.
Continuing the trend of the past five years, female students once again recorded a higher pass rate than male students in the Sylhet Board.
However, male students secured slightly more GPA-5 results than female students this year.