HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate stands at 50.90pc

The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Sylhet Education Board stood at 50.90 per cent this year, with 1,204 students achieving GPA-5.

Sylhet Education Board Controller of Examinations Bilkis Begum officially announced the results at a press conference at the board office on Saturday morning.

A total of 72,745 candidates appeared in the examinations under the board this year, of which 36,596 passed, recording a pass rate of 50.90 per cent.