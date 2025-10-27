Rajshahi University admission application from 20 November
Application for admission test in the first year (Honours) courses in 2025-2026 academic sessions at Rajshahi University (RU) will start from 20 November and to continue till 6 December.
RU sources said the admission test for ‘C’ unit (Science) will be held on 16 January, 2026, while ‘A’ unit (Humanities) on 17 January and ‘B’ unit (Commerce) on 24 January.
The tests will be held in two shifts one from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and another from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Like the previous year, the test will be held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rangpur and Barisal apart from Rajshahi.
A RU press release issued today, Monday said the students who have passed HSC and equivalent examinations in 2024 and 2025 can apply for the three units as per their merit scores.
Detailed information related to the admission test and its applicable terms and conditions will be available in http://admission.ru.ac.bd website later, added the press release.
The university administration made the decision at a meeting of the admission sub-committee held at the conference hall of the administration building, with RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hassan Naquib in the chair.