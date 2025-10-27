Rajshahi University admission application from 20 November

Application for admission test in the first year (Honours) courses in 2025-2026 academic sessions at Rajshahi University (RU) will start from 20 November and to continue till 6 December.

RU sources said the admission test for ‘C’ unit (Science) will be held on 16 January, 2026, while ‘A’ unit (Humanities) on 17 January and ‘B’ unit (Commerce) on 24 January.