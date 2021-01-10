UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities

Rabbil Bhuiyan from Rangpur, whose daughter is an admission seeker, told UNB that it would be a matter of relief for people like them.



"It'll be really helpful if the recommendation is executed," he said.



"I'm not in a position to roam around the city going from one university to another for my daughter's admission nor can I leave my daughter on her own in the city since it's not safe. I hope the authorities concerned will consider the issue very seriously," he said.



Integrated test system to help universities



Chairman of the Association of Private University of Bangladesh (APUB) Sheikh Kabir Hossain told UNB that this will be a very welcoming initiative for the private universities, if it works properly.



"We haven't been formally informed about this. But it's a positive approach from UGC. It'll help all universities to get students proportionately. Students can also admit themselves considering the standard of the universities," he said.



