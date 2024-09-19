Dhaka University decides to ban politics for teachers, students

Dhaka University administration has decided to ban all types of political activities by students, teachers and employees on the university campus.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the highest policy making body of the university syndicate on Thursday.

The decision will remain effective until further instruction.

An emergency meeting of the syndicate was held on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, two members of the syndicate said all types of political activities by students, teachers and employees of the university campus will remain banned until further notice.