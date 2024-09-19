Dhaka University decides to ban politics for teachers, students
Dhaka University administration has decided to ban all types of political activities by students, teachers and employees on the university campus.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the highest policy making body of the university syndicate on Thursday.
The decision will remain effective until further instruction.
An emergency meeting of the syndicate was held on Thursday evening.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, two members of the syndicate said all types of political activities by students, teachers and employees of the university campus will remain banned until further notice.
Earlier, students at one stage of the movement for quota reform demanded a ban of politics connected to the political parties on the campus.
Meanwhile, a group of students have been accused of beating a person to death on suspicion of being a thief by detaining him in the guest room of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall of Dhaka University.
The person died from a beating that continued for several hours on Wednesday night. When a bunch of students took him to hospital around 12:00 am last night, the physician on duty declared him dead.