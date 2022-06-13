ULAB moves up in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities

ULAB was also placed among the top global universities in various categories – rank 49 for Industrial Application with “ULAB TV: Producing the Next Breed of Broadcasters through Campus TV;” rank 36 for Ethical Value with “Teaching Ethics using Real Life Situations: The Curriculum Integration Programme;” rank 25 for Entrepreneurial Spirit with “Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF);” rank 24 for Crisis Management with “Incorporating Hybrid Learning in a Post-pandemic Scenario;” and rank 15 for Fourth Industrial Revolution with “Digital Journalism: An Advanced Study Program for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
The WURI Ranking was developed by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU); its mission is on innovation in teaching and research in higher education institutions. Given its mission, HLU has formed an alternative ranking system called WURI, which evaluates a university's real contribution to society and highlights creative innovative approaches to university research and education.