ULAB moves up in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has moved up four notches in the coveted Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking – from rank 100 in 2021 to rank 96 in 2022, says a press release.

In a ceremony held on 9 June 2022 in the Korean capital of Seoul, WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang announced ULAB’s placement as the only Bangladeshi university on the list. The top five ranked universities are: (1) Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (USA); (2) Arizona State University (USA); (3) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA); (4) Stanford University (USA); and (5) University of Pennsylvania (USA).