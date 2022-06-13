Education

ULAB moves up in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has moved up four notches in the coveted Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking – from rank 100 in 2021 to rank 96 in 2022, says a press release.

In a ceremony held on 9 June 2022 in the Korean capital of Seoul, WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang announced ULAB’s placement as the only Bangladeshi university on the list. The top five ranked universities are: (1) Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (USA); (2) Arizona State University (USA); (3) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA); (4) Stanford University (USA); and (5) University of Pennsylvania (USA).

ULAB was also placed among the top global universities in various categories – rank 49 for Industrial Application with “ULAB TV: Producing the Next Breed of Broadcasters through Campus TV;” rank 36 for Ethical Value with “Teaching Ethics using Real Life Situations: The Curriculum Integration Programme;” rank 25 for Entrepreneurial Spirit with “Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF);” rank 24 for Crisis Management with “Incorporating Hybrid Learning in a Post-pandemic Scenario;” and rank 15 for Fourth Industrial Revolution with “Digital Journalism: An Advanced Study Program for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The WURI Ranking was developed by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU); its mission is on innovation in teaching and research in higher education institutions. Given its mission, HLU has formed an alternative ranking system called WURI, which evaluates a university's real contribution to society and highlights creative innovative approaches to university research and education.

