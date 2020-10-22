ULAB MSJ hosts UNICEF-UGC proposed C4D curriculum

The Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) Department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on 20 October 2020 began hosting the UNICEF-UGC proposed Communication for Development (C4D) curriculum to foster curriculum and research. The focus of the curriculum is to enable graduates entering the job market with skills in formative research, communication design, programme planning and management, and monitoring and evaluation. The link to access the webpage is: https://sss.ulab.edu.bd/msj/unicef-ugc-proposed-c4d-curriculum/

UNICEF Bangladesh’s C4D Manager Yasmin Khan thanked ULAB for their active participation over the past three years in the UNICEF-UGC joint initiative to foster curriculum and research in Communication for Development (C4D) and invited the department to host the curriculum. She acknowledged ULAB’s intention to incorporate the principles and practices of C4D into teaching. UNICEF Bangladesh announced the release of both the online and print versions of its Communication for Development (C4D) Curriculum for Bangladesh.