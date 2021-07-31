ULAB’s media studies and journalism program gets GA accreditation

As part of series of events to celebrate the accreditation, the MSJ department organized a webinar using online video conferencing platform Zoom on 28 July. Speaking on the occasion, Justin Green said the certificate is a testament of high quality of education at ULAB.

It will allow the students and faculty of the department to get connected with a network of academics, professionals, experts and associations of communication and public relations from more than 200 counties around the world, he said.