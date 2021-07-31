ULAB’s media studies and journalism program gets GA accreditation

GA president and CEO Justin Green and GA Delegate-at-large/Academic Council Member Angel Alloza have handed over the accreditation certificate to MSJ department head prof. Jude William Genilo.
As part of series of events to celebrate the accreditation, the MSJ department organized a webinar using online video conferencing platform Zoom on 28 July. Speaking on the occasion, Justin Green said the certificate is a testament of high quality of education at ULAB.
It will allow the students and faculty of the department to get connected with a network of academics, professionals, experts and associations of communication and public relations from more than 200 counties around the world, he said.
Green further said, “It will help the ULAB students and faculty members to get insights about all aspects of public relations by participating in trainings, seminars, presentation, and access to a wealth of resources and materials,”
“The accreditation will also open a horizon of new job opportunities from around the world for graduates of the university,” he said adding that the global capability framework of GA allow will the students for prepare themselves for global market.