HSC results 2026: No candidates pass from 239 institutions
In the results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, all candidates from 239 educational institutions across the country failed.
In other words, none of the candidates from these institutions passed. Meanwhile, 139 institutions recorded a 100 per cent pass rate this year.
Last year, 202 institutions had no successful candidates. In 2024, the figure stood at 65.
Meanwhile, the average pass rate across the 11 education boards in this year’s (2026) HSC and equivalent examinations stands at 52.12 per cent.
The pass rate was 58.83 per cent in 2025, marking a decline of 6.71 percentage points this year.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony at the Secretariat at 11:00 am on Saturday. Following the inauguration, the results became available simultaneously online and through the candidates’ respective educational institutions.
According to the initial announcement, the HSC and equivalent examination results were scheduled for publication on 29 October. However, the authorities later rescheduled the publication for Saturday.
The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had earlier announced that educational institutions must collect the board-published results through the relevant institutional portal and website.
To download and publish the results online, institutions must visit the results section of the website, select the relevant education board and enter their Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN).
Candidates can access their results through the common website of the education boards and the respective board websites. They can also collect their results from their educational institutions.
Additionally, candidates can obtain their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number. For example, they need to type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
Applications for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts will be accepted online from 1 to 7 November. The education boards will publish the application process and relevant instructions on their websites.
This year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. More than 1.2 million (12 lakh) regular and irregular candidates took part in the examinations. However, a considerable number of candidates remained absent.