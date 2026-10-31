HSC results 2026: No candidates pass from 239 institutions

In the results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, all candidates from 239 educational institutions across the country failed.

In other words, none of the candidates from these institutions passed. Meanwhile, 139 institutions recorded a 100 per cent pass rate this year.

Last year, 202 institutions had no successful candidates. In 2024, the figure stood at 65.

Meanwhile, the average pass rate across the 11 education boards in this year’s (2026) HSC and equivalent examinations stands at 52.12 per cent.