Universal College Bangladesh organises workshop on digital skill

A free student development workshop titled ‘Digital Skills for a Great Career and Higher Education’ was held recently. It was organised by the Universal College Bangladesh (UCB). Students from various institutes across the country participated, says a press release.

The workshop was conducted by Shannon Rios, manager of Monash College Diplomas. He discussed different things related to digital literacy, higher education expectations, modular object-oriented dynamic learning environment (Moodle), and future digital skills like 3D printing, app development and web design.