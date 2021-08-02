Education

Universal College Bangladesh organises workshop on digital skill

Prothom Alo English Desk
A free student development workshop titled ‘Digital Skills for a Great Career and Higher Education’ was held recently. It was organised by the Universal College Bangladesh (UCB). Students from various institutes across the country participated, says a press release.

The workshop was conducted by Shannon Rios, manager of Monash College Diplomas. He discussed different things related to digital literacy, higher education expectations, modular object-oriented dynamic learning environment (Moodle), and future digital skills like 3D printing, app development and web design.

All the students who took part in the workshop have received joint certificates of participation from Monash College and Universal College Bangladesh.

Anika Alam, one of the participants, said, “The workshop has opened my eyes to a new world of digital transformation that will rule the future world. I hope UCB will keep arranging such interactive and informative workshops in the days to come.”

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College Australia, arranged this expert-curated workshop to provide the learners a glimpse of the digital skills they need to flourish in their education and career.

