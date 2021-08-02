Universal College Bangladesh organises workshop on digital skill

All the students who took part in the workshop have received joint certificates of participation from Monash College and Universal College Bangladesh.
Anika Alam, one of the participants, said, “The workshop has opened my eyes to a new world of digital transformation that will rule the future world. I hope UCB will keep arranging such interactive and informative workshops in the days to come.”
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College Australia, arranged this expert-curated workshop to provide the learners a glimpse of the digital skills they need to flourish in their education and career.