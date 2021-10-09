Education

Universal College Bangladesh organises workshop on mental health-related issues

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has organised a skill development virtual workshop titled ‘Preventing and Coping with Stress and Anxiety’ on 8 October 2021.

Megan Brownlie, student counsellor of Monash College, conducted the workshop. During coronavirus pandemic, stress and anxiety have become a grave concern, especially among students, has said a press release.

Taking this into consideration, UCB has joined hands with Monash College Australia to curate a workshop that specifically deals with the prevention and coping mechanism of these mental health-related issues.

Sandeep, CEO of UCB, said, “We are pleased to join forces with Monash College Australia to offer an absolutely free expert-curated online training session for Bangladeshi students. We hope this engaging and interactive session will provide participants with the opportunity to increase their awareness about mental health while preparing them to prevent and cope up with stress and anxiety.”

