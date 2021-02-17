University, engineering and medical admission test dates published

The university authorities have fixed the probable dates of the admission test of the public universities and medical of the academic session of 2021.
These tests will begin on 26 February and end in July.
University vice chancellors' association University Council at a meeting on Wednesday fixed these dates.
Council president and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) vice chancellor Mohammad Rafiqul Alam presided over the meeting.
Sources said the admission tests of Dhaka University will be held on 21, 22, 27, 28 and 28 May and 5 June. The test of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will be held on 10 June.
For the first time, the entry tests of three engineering and technology universities [RUET, CUET and KUET] will be held under the cluster system on 12 June. Similarly, the cluster admission test for agricultural universities will be held on 29 May.
Under the cluster system, the admission test of 20 general and science and technology universities will be held within three days. Students from humanities background will sit for the entry test on 19 June while the business studies students on 26 June and students of science on 3 or 10 July.
In these 20 universities, test would be on 100 marks following the method of multiple choice questions (MCQ). Three separate examinations will be held for science, humanities and business studies based on the syllabus of the higher secondary. There will be no separate tests as before for changing the study-field.
Besides, the admission test of Jahangirnagar University will be held from 6 to 18 June and 20 June, the test of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University from 4 to 5 June, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University on 27 June, Textile University on 18 June and Bangladesh University of Professionals from 26 and 27 February.
The admission test for MBBS seekers will be held on 2 April and the dental test on 30 April.
However, the probable dates of admission tests of Chittagong and Rajshahi Universities are yet to be fixed.