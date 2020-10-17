University enrollment: VCs for online admission tests

Initially, the software might be used in taking minor examinations in universities and later it would be used for admission tests, Harun said adding that the relevant persons would be given training on the use of the software.

BDU VC Munaz Ahmed said international standards have been maintained in developing the software.

Earlier on Thursday, the UGC and the vice-chancellors failed to decide on how to conduct admission tests in the government and autonomous universities at a virtual meeting.

Bangladesh Bishwabidyalaya Parishad president and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) VC Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo that the meeting decided to hold admission tests.

It has been decided that admission tests would be taken to enroll students at universities. But whether tests will be taken in person or online will be decided after further discussion with the government and UGC.

Asked about the date of admission tests, CUET VC said it depends on the publication HSC results. Decision on admission tests’ date would be finalised after another meeting next month.