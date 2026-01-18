Glenrich Satarkul hosts GlenFest 2026 in a grand winter celebration
Glenrich International School hosted an event titled GlenFest 2026 on its Satarkul campus transforming the campus into a joyful ‘Winter Wonderland’.
Held from 10 am to 6 pm, the event brought students, parents, and the wider community together from across the neighborhood for a celebration of talent, creativity, and shared spirit.
GlenFest 2026 was proudly supported by ORRA BD as the title sponsor, along with other sponsors including United Healthcare, Swadesh Properties, and Boxlight.
Hyper Playgrounds was the activity partner of the event. All their support made the event a grand success.
The event was open to all and had an overwhelming attendance with a lot of activities and competitions where young artists displayed their talents.
A major highlight of the event was the Sip & Paint session which allowed parent-child duos as well as individual students to unwind, create, and enjoy art in a fun setting. There were also live performances of bands ‘With Imtiaz’ and ‘Black Zang.’
Adding more to the thrill, visitors got the opportunity to meet and take photos with life-size versions of a Transformer (Bumblebee) and Iron Man, not to mention the artificial snowfall that enhanced the winter-themed ambience all over the venue.
Additionally, Hyper Playgrounds introduced visitors to bouncy castles, inflatable football fields, and obstacle courses. More than 50 food and shopping stalls with local craft, books, clothing, and a mix of wonderful local food kept the crowd engaged all through the day.
The event concluded on a high note with a much-awaited raffle draw by ORRA BD, where lucky winners were presented with exciting prizes.
Speaking about the success of the event, Anit Arora, principal, Glenrich International School, Satarkul, stated, “GlenFest of this year is truly reflective of our school spirit. It’s a heartening sight to see parents, children, as well as visitors, from all walks of life, join together to appreciate creativity as well as togetherness – it’s what made the event truly memorable.”