Glenrich Satarkul hosts GlenFest 2026 in a grand winter celebration

Glenrich International School hosted an event titled GlenFest 2026 on its Satarkul campus transforming the campus into a joyful ‘Winter Wonderland’.

Held from 10 am to 6 pm, the event brought students, parents, and the wider community together from across the neighborhood for a celebration of talent, creativity, and shared spirit.

GlenFest 2026 was proudly supported by ORRA BD as the title sponsor, along with other sponsors including United Healthcare, Swadesh Properties, and Boxlight.

Hyper Playgrounds was the activity partner of the event. All their support made the event a grand success.

The event was open to all and had an overwhelming attendance with a lot of activities and competitions where young artists displayed their talents.