Universal College Bangladesh initiates pathway program

For the first time, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has initiated the UCB International Foundation Year (UIFY) Program for local students to ready themselves perfectly for top-notch higher education. The 1-year pre-university qualification degree is structured to provide SSC/O Levels/A Levels/HSC students a commendable entry route to the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or Ireland. The orientation session for this year’s UIFY has been held on August 25, with admissions windows still open till 5 September 2024, according to a press release.

During the orientation, UIFY Coordinator Abhishek Chakrabarty provided the 20 attendee students and their guardians with a detailed overview of the program. Students were also introduced to the Learning Management System (Setting up and navigating UCB Academic policies, UCB Moodle (Learning Management System), Students BYO policies, etc. to further enhance their academic experience. Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs, UCB, and Prof. Hew Gill, President, and Provost, UCB, were present throughout the sessions.