No delay in printing next year's text books: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that there is no crisis in printing the next academic year's textbooks for primary and secondary levels and therefore, there will be no delay in providing free textbooks this year reports BSS.

"As there is no such crisis this year, the tender process for printing primary school books has already been completed. Tender work is also underway for secondary schools. There is a committee to complete the tender process. These tenders are being sent to those committees for approval," the education minister said.