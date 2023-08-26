No delay in printing next year's text books: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that there is no crisis in printing the next academic year's textbooks for primary and secondary levels and therefore, there will be no delay in providing free textbooks this year reports BSS.
"As there is no such crisis this year, the tender process for printing primary school books has already been completed. Tender work is also underway for secondary schools. There is a committee to complete the tender process. These tenders are being sent to those committees for approval," the education minister said.
Dipu Moni said these while talking to the journalists after holding a view exchanging meeting with the administration on the law and order situation and development activities of the district at Chandpur Circuit House here.
She hoped that in the next academic year, all the textbooks will reach the upazilas on time.
"And we will be able to hold the book festival (Boi Utshab) on January 1st, Insha Allah," she added.
Lauding prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her development activities in the country, she mentioned that now Bangladesh has achieved all the capabilities to be built a developed country.
While talking about the upcoming general elections, Dipu Moni, also Awami League joint general secretary, said Awami League is a big party and there are many qualified candidates in this party.
She hoped that a healthy political competition will take place the upcoming elections.
Local deputy commissioner (DC) Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Saiful Islam, Chandpur municipality mayor Zillur Rahman and faridganj upazila parishad chairman Zahidul Islam Roman were present, among others, on the occasion.