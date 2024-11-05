From Rohingya camp to NY University

Maung Sawyeddollah from a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar has received a scholarship to New York University. Sawyeddollah, who was determined to pursue higher studies, did not have a smooth journey.

He became stateless and passport-less after fleeing to Bangladesh to escape from the genocide of Myanmar Army. So the universities did not want to enroll him initially. At one point, his dream of higher studies was almost over.

More 1.1 million Rohingya resorted to Bangladesh, fleeing from the genocide by the Myanmar Army in 2017. Sawyeddollah and his family were among them. He has had deep interest in studies since his childhood. But he could not pursue higher studies as the Myanmar government imposed an embargo on higher studies for the Rohingya community. After coming to Bangladesh, he learnt that there was no legal provision to enrol Rohingya students for higher studies at any of the universities in Bangladesh.