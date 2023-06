The admission test result of Dhaka University's science unit has been published.

DU vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman published the result on Monday afternoon at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom.

The admission test of the unit was held on 12 May where 127,075 students took part against 1,851 seats.

However, only 11,109 candidates passed the examination.

SM Nafisul Aziz, a student of Rajshahi College, stood first in the exam scoring 108.28.