"Daffodil International University hosts ICAN6 International Conference 2023

The two-day-long sixth edition of the prestigious Identity, Culture, and Agenda-driven Newscast International Conference 2023, popularly known as ICAN6, jointly organised by the Department of Journalism, Media & Communication, and International Affairs, concluded at Daffodil International University, Dhaka.
The event began on 5 August with an inaugural session. Kumar Govind Suresh, vice-chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University; Ambrish Saxena, Susmita Bala, professor, Media School of Delhi Metropolitan Education; professor Ashish Chatterjee of Media School of Delhi Metropolitan Education; Maithili Ganjoo, professor and dean, of Media Studies and Humanities, MRIIRS, Faridabad; and other prominent researchers and professionals from India in the field were present at the inaugural session.
From Daffodil International University, pro-vice chancellor SM Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Aftab Hossain, head of the department of JMC, associate professor Md Abdul Kabil Khan, and former chief information commissioner Golam Rahman also addressed the inaugural ceremony.
"Pathaan, A Shah Rukh-starrer film, has become the highest-grossing Indian film ever and has also become very popular in Bangladesh. And thus, those who have more resources to influence more people culturally around the world are the powerful ones," stated one of the delegates during the plenary session.
On the first day of the event, The plenary session on "The Role of History and Identity Discourses in Cross-Cultural Communication”, an experience-sharing session of Erasmus+ exchange students from JMC, the Technical Session on Communication Strategies and Contemporary Trends, and the Master Class on Research took place.
Meherabul Haque Rafi, a recently graduated alumni of JMC, has been awarded ‘Best Paper Presenter’ for his undergrad thesis at the technical session on the first day of the ICAN6 International Conference.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Daffodil International University and Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME) at the DIU Erasmus+ CBHE Harmony Project Lab on 5 August, 2023, after the conclusion of the ICON6 International Conference’s first day at Daffodil Smart City, Dhaka.
Liza Sharmin, dean o f FHSS, DIU, and prof Ambrish Saxena, dean of Media School, DME, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.
The second day of ICAN6 started with a roundtable discussion by senior professors and researchers on the ‘Future of Media Research from a South Asian Perspective’ at the BoT conference room of Daffodil International University. The event concluded with the valedictory session.
“ICAN is no longer only my project now; It's known and owned by all the enthusiasts around the world and provides them with the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange insights, and explore innovative ideas about research”, said professor Ambrish Saxena, inventor of the idea Of ICAN.