"Daffodil International University hosts ICAN6 International Conference 2023

The two-day-long sixth edition of the prestigious Identity, Culture, and Agenda-driven Newscast International Conference 2023, popularly known as ICAN6, jointly organised by the Department of Journalism, Media & Communication, and International Affairs, concluded at Daffodil International University, Dhaka.

The event began on 5 August with an inaugural session. Kumar Govind Suresh, vice-chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University; Ambrish Saxena, Susmita Bala, professor, Media School of Delhi Metropolitan Education; professor Ashish Chatterjee of Media School of Delhi Metropolitan Education; Maithili Ganjoo, professor and dean, of Media Studies and Humanities, MRIIRS, Faridabad; and other prominent researchers and professionals from India in the field were present at the inaugural session.

From Daffodil International University, pro-vice chancellor SM Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Aftab Hossain, head of the department of JMC, associate professor Md Abdul Kabil Khan, and former chief information commissioner Golam Rahman also addressed the inaugural ceremony.