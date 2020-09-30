Virtual US college fair to begin on 2 Oct

The US Embassy in Dhaka will host the largest ever virtual US college fair in Bangladesh which will begin on 2 October.

The virtual fair will be held on two consecutive weekends – 2-3 October and 9-10 October.

The fair is for those interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in the United States.

The Educatio USA South Asia Virtual Tour 2020 is a joint event organised by EducationUSA advising centers in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.