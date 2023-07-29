Notre Dame University Bangladesh celebrates 10th anniversary

Notre Dame University Bangladesh celebrated the 10th founding anniversary and inaugurated a new building on the university premises at Motijheel in Dhaka on Saturday.
Catholic archbishop of Dhaka Arch Diocese, most rev. Bejoy N. D'Cruz, OMI, attended the celebration as the chief guest, read a press release.
Brother Pradeep Placid Gomez, CSC, second assistant general of the Holy Cross Society, was the guest of honor, and the programme was presided over by the BOT chairman of the university, George Kamal Rosario, CSC.
University's vice-chancellor Father Patrick Daniel Gaffney, CSC; treasurer Father S, Adam Perera, CSC; registrar Father Leonard Shankar Rosario, CSC; deans, heads of faculties, administrative, academic, and non-academic staff, guests, and students were present.
At the beginning of the event, the chief guest cut the ribbon and inaugurated the new building. The programme was inaugurated by the hoisting of the national flag and the national anthem by the chief guest and the university vice-chancellor.
In his welcome speech, the vice-chancellor thanked everyone for supporting this university in the past and as a result, Notre Dame University Bangladesh has completed 10 years.
Other speakers also expressed hope that Notre Dame University Bangladesh will continue to improve the quality of higher education for students and research that will be exemplary for others.
In the end, the university’s registrar, Father Leonard Shankar Rosario, CSC thanked and express gratitude to everyone to come and show their solidarity with the university.
Incidentally, on 29 April, 2013, Notre Dame University Bangladesh received government permission to start its activities and is successfully continuing its activities at its permanent campus.