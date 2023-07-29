Notre Dame University Bangladesh celebrates 10th anniversary

Notre Dame University Bangladesh celebrated the 10th founding anniversary and inaugurated a new building on the university premises at Motijheel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Catholic archbishop of Dhaka Arch Diocese, most rev. Bejoy N. D'Cruz, OMI, attended the celebration as the chief guest, read a press release.

Brother Pradeep Placid Gomez, CSC, second assistant general of the Holy Cross Society, was the guest of honor, and the programme was presided over by the BOT chairman of the university, George Kamal Rosario, CSC.