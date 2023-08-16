Plan to revoke MPO status of madrasahs with zero passing rate

While, 21 students participated in the Dakhil examination from Ichadighi Dakhil Madrasah in Taingail’s Shakhipur this year, none of them have passed. Yet, teachers and employees of this MPO-enlisted madrasah receive cent per cent basic salary and some allowances from the government every month.

Sources from the Directorate of Madrasah Education stated that not even a single candidate passed from 41 madrasahs this time. Nine of these madrasahs are MPO-enlisted, that means their teachers and employees receive basic salary with some allowance from the government.

Now the Directorate of Madrasah Education is planning to revoke the MPO status of these nine madrasas. In light of that, a show cause notice is being served regarding why the MPO status of those madrasahs will not be revoked. Apart from them, madrasahs which are not enlisted under MPO will also be served show cause notices.