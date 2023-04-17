24 students receive Huawei BUET ICT academy certification

The first batch of 'Huawei BUET ICT Academy' has completed its four months training this week. As a completion of this firm training, 24 students have been awarded certifications from the academy, said a press release.

The certification was handed to the students by Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor, and professor Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro vice-chancellor; and Zhangcheng, director of Huawei South Asia Enterprise Partner Development and Management Department.