Workshop on "Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception” held
A preparation workshop for the “Shikho–Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception 2025” was held in Karwan Bazar on Friday.
The event will be organised featuring a vibrant group of students who have just stepped into their youth, as well as parents, teachers, and various distinguished individuals.
Registration for the event is going on. Students can register through the official website of the event that will take place in all 64 districts across the country.
The workshop was held Friday, at The Attention Network in Karwan Bazar. Prothom Alo organised by the workshop. Prothom Alo correspondents from all 64 districts, staff reporters, and members of the Bandhusabha joined the workshop.
Joining the workshop, Prothom Alo’s Managing Editor Anisul Hoque said, “People hear what they want to hear and see what they want to see. So during the event, your job is to make them see and hear you.”
He added the students are the chief guests at this celebration.
“They must feel honored, and the parents accompanying them should also be treated with that same respect. Everyone should leave with a memorable experience. The program must start and end on time.”
One presenter from Bondhushava, who came from Kurigram, noted that students usually enjoy the cultural segment the most during such events.
Sumona Sharmin, Associate Editor of Prothom Alo said selecting cultural content is crucial. Since this event is for very young people, the content should reflect the times and convey meaningful messages through both words and music.
Sharmin also emphasised that having a clear understanding of the event’s purpose helps ensure a spontaneous and cohesive program.
It’s important to convey the role of newspapers and how to access reliable news, she added.
At the beginning of the workshop, Munir Hasan, Chief Coordinator of Digital Transformation, Youth Programs, and Events at Prothom Alo, outlined the full details of the event.
He shared that more than 80,000 students are expected to take part. He discussed the number of speakers, speech duration, and strategies to keep the audience engaged. Participants raised various questions during the session.
Tips on energising the program through effective presentation were shared by Golam Samdani Don, founder and Chief Inspirational Officer of Don Sumdani Facilitation and Consultancy.
He provided insights on tone of speech, choice of words, suitable types of questions, and strategies to maintain the audience’s attention throughout.
Mahbuba Sultana, Coordinator of the Prothom Alo Trust, also spoke about the Trust’s work and sang a song during the workshop.
Bondhushava President Zafar Sadik encouraged members to organise a lively and impactful event.
The session began with a minute of silence in memory of the casualties from a fighter jet crash earlier that day at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
Organised by Prothom Alo and sponsored by the educational digital platform Shikho, the GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception 2025 will once again honor students who achieved GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent exams across 64 districts.
Event partners include Concord Group, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd., Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Konka-Gree, Quality Group, ATN Bangla, and the Prothom Alo Bondhushava.