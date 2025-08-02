Workshop on "Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception” held

A preparation workshop for the “Shikho–Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception 2025” was held in Karwan Bazar on Friday.

The event will be organised featuring a vibrant group of students who have just stepped into their youth, as well as parents, teachers, and various distinguished individuals.

Registration for the event is going on. Students can register through the official website of the event that will take place in all 64 districts across the country.

The workshop was held Friday, at The Attention Network in Karwan Bazar. Prothom Alo organised by the workshop. Prothom Alo correspondents from all 64 districts, staff reporters, and members of the Bandhusabha joined the workshop.