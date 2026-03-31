Online classes also under consideration, Cabinet to decide: education minister
Considering the ongoing fuel crisis, discussions are underway on introducing online and in-person (blended) classes in educational institutions (excluding universities) in city areas, said education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon.
The education minister made the remarks today, Tuesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the secretariat.
Ehsanul Hoque Milon said the proposal is being considered due to the fuel shortage. However, he added that the matter will be discussed at a cabinet meeting, where a decision will be taken.
The global fuel crisis has intensified amid the war situation triggered by attacks in Iran, by the United States and Israel. Bangladesh is also affected. To reduce pressure on fuel use, discussions are being held on shifting from in-person classes to online teaching in educational institutions, the minister said.
Educational institutions reopened last Sunday after a 40-day closure for Ramadan and Eid holidays.