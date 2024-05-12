SSC, equivalent exams: How to apply for rescrutiny of results
The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams were published Sunday. But the students who wish to apply for rescrutiny of their results can apply between 13 and 19 May.
Controller of examinations at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, professor Md. Abul Bashar issued a notification in this regard in the afternoon.
It said if a student wants to apply through SMS, he has to type RSC, the first three letters of the board’s name, the candidate’s roll number and subject code, and send the message to 16222.
For example, if a candidate with roll no. 123456 of Dhaka Education Board seeks to rescrutiny his results for mathematics paper, he will have to type: RSC<space> DHA<space>123456<space>109 and send the SMS to 16222.
The candidate will then receive an SMS with a PIN number. To confirm the application, the candidate will have to send another SMS, typing: RSC<space>YES<space>Pin<space>contact number and send the SMS to 16222.
The notification further said that a candidate can apply for rescrutiny of multiple subjects through a single SMS. In that case, the candidate will have to write subject codes separately using commas.
The text messages can be sent only from Teletalk prepaid SIM cards, the notification added.