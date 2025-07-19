Schools, colleges to update websites with 11 types of information by 31 July

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked educational institutions of secondary and higher secondary levels to create their own website and update information there within 31 July.

The directorate issued the order in a notification published recently.

Many such government and non-government educational institutes don’t have their own websites. Some have websites that are not regularly updated.

According to the directives of the Cabinet Division, all government institutions under the National Information Portal must not create separate websites at the expense of their own directorate, for the sake of reducing public financial expenditure.

Instead, they must compulsorily develop their respective websites at their own expense under the framework of the National Information Portal and regularly update the required information.