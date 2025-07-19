Schools, colleges to update websites with 11 types of information by 31 July
Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked educational institutions of secondary and higher secondary levels to create their own website and update information there within 31 July.
The directorate issued the order in a notification published recently.
Many such government and non-government educational institutes don’t have their own websites. Some have websites that are not regularly updated.
According to the directives of the Cabinet Division, all government institutions under the National Information Portal must not create separate websites at the expense of their own directorate, for the sake of reducing public financial expenditure.
Instead, they must compulsorily develop their respective websites at their own expense under the framework of the National Information Portal and regularly update the required information.
Mandatory information on websites
The following information must be regularly updated when creating or updating websites for educational institutions:
1. Profile of the institution
2. Approval and recognition for conducting academic activities
3. Student data categorised by class and gender
4. Information on class-wise approved branches
5. Academic-related information (full routine including teachers' names, syllabus, various notices, etc.)
6. MPO (Monthly Payment Order) details
7. Contact address including the institution’s phone or mobile number
8. Address and mobile number of the information service centre
9. Contact address and mobile number of the complaint disposal officer
10. Information on the head of the institution and all teachers and staff
11. Details of the managing committee
Submission deadline and platform
All offices under this directorate must update or create institutional websites for regional offices, districts, upazilas, or thanas, and for government and non-government educational institutions (schools, colleges, or combined school & colleges) by 31 July 2025.
The updated web address of the institution’s website must be submitted through the IMS module of the DSHE or EMIS portal of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).
For more details, visit: www.dshe.gov.bd