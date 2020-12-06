What Brexit means for EU students at UK universities

The end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December will introduce new rules for European Union students who want to study in Britain during the 2020-21 academic year.

- What is the current situation? -

The situation for an estimated 150,000 EU students has been unchanged during the transition period to 31 December, as the UK and EU try to agree terms of their new relationship.

Currently, EU students have "home fee status", which means they pay the same level of tuition fees as UK counterparts, depending where the university is.

Education policy is set by devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the UK government responsible for England. As a result, tuition fees vary.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, students with home fee status can be charged up to £9,250 ($12,400, 10,250 euros) per year for an undergraduate degree.

Scottish or EU undergraduates studying in Scotland are not charged.

EU students are eligible to apply for a student loan to cover tuition fees.

Ireland has separate arrangement with the UK under a reciprocal agreement.