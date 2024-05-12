SSC, equivalent exam results: No one passes from 51 institutions

No one has passed from 51 educational institutions in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2024.

This information has been found from SSC and equivalent exams results published today, Sunday.



There were 48 such institutions in the last year.

A total of 182,129 students got GPA-5 and the average passing rate in this year is 83.04 per cent. A total of 98,776 female students got GPA-5 while 83,353 male students got GPA-5.