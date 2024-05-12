SSC, equivalent exam results: No one passes from 51 institutions
No one has passed from 51 educational institutions in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2024.
This information has been found from SSC and equivalent exams results published today, Sunday.
There were 48 such institutions in the last year.
A total of 182,129 students got GPA-5 and the average passing rate in this year is 83.04 per cent. A total of 98,776 female students got GPA-5 while 83,353 male students got GPA-5.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina published the results at 10:55 am at her official residence Ganabhaban. Before that, the results was handed over to her.
The SSC and equivalent exams started on 15 February this year. There is a custom to publish the results within 60 days of the exams.
The passing rate was 80.39 per cent in 2023 and 87.44 per cent in 2022.
A total of 20,24,192 students took part in the SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards this year. Examinees in nine general education boards were 16,06,879.
A total of 242,314 students from the Madrasa board sat for Dakhil examination this year and the number of students under the technical education board was 126,373.