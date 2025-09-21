Health risk of heavy schoolbags for children

The weight of the bag must not exceed 10–15 per cent of the child’s body weight. Wide, soft and adjustable straps must be used.

The bag must remain at waist level and never hang below the hips. Heavy books must always be placed inside, close to the back. The bag must always be carried on both shoulders equally, not on one shoulder. Not all books must be carried daily; books should be carried according to class requirements. The bag must be rested intermittently instead of being carried continuously for long periods.

Every day, children should have 30–45 minutes of physical exercise such as running or swimming.