CR Abrar envisions education system where students see their future in Bangladesh
Newly appointed education adviser to the interim government CR Abrar has said he dreams of an education system where students can envision their futures within Bangladesh and lead the world from the country.
“I dream of a future where our students can lead the world without leaving the country. I know this may not happen overnight, but we want to lay a strong foundation for this vision,” he told journalists after taking on his new role.
“As education adviser, I dream of an education system where our students can see their futures within our borders, and lead the world from Bangladesh,” said CR Abrar, also a retired professor of the department of international relations at Dhaka University.
The education adviser also acknowledged that significant changes have taken place in the country, noting the newfound freedom of speech that many had not imagined possible during their lifetimes. “We never thought we would be able to speak so freely in our lifetimes,” he added.
“The honourable chief adviser has given me this responsibility, which is a major challenge,” he said, adding, “The Chief Adviser has also told me that the journey ahead will not be easy.”
The education adviser further emphasised the importance of education as a vehicle for social justice and personal development. “Education is a vast world. We have all grown up using the taxpayers' money, and therefore, we have responsibility to the people,” he added.
Describing the responsibility as one he never expected to take on, Abrar highlighted the role of education in shaping a just society. “I believe that education is the most important means for building a society without discrimination,” he said.
“I envision an education system that enhances individual skills and personal development, fosters socio-economic growth, and contributes to the advancement of science and technology,” he said, adding, “Most importantly, it should be a tool to create citizens with strong values, dedicated to establishing social justice.”