"You need to adopt best global practices in local context"

What are the key benefits of having internationally trained teachers in a school. How does their presence contribute to a more enriched learning environment?

Having a pool of globally trained and exposed educators is always an asset for any institution, says the educator. The key benefits of such an amalgamation lies in nurturing a broad horizon and fostering international exposure in today's global village. You can table a number of tested options and select the best one for your students in Bangladesh in the 'glocal' context. Overall, it creates a high culture in the school, rising above a narrow outlook. The snowball effect they create leaves a lasting impact on the school’s history.

About his plans to leverage his experience to elevate the teaching standards of the school and contribute to the overall education system of the country, he says, "Bringing out the best both in the teachers and students while challenging them to achieve higher is the driving force in my operation. I firmly believe that self-discipline is at the core of a successful human being and a successful nation. And the purpose of education is to create that sensible and empathetic human being. Discipline as part of the school culture is the way to achieve that -- making it the central dogma in building the school of future."

As a leader he takes it as his responsibility to make his students understand that “there is more within you than you know.” This, he believes, will ultimately create an ecosystem of responsible citizens which will further impact the country’s educational sphere. "When I see my ex-students (including those from Bangladesh), whom I taught at different phases of my career, being leaders today in various sectors – I feel proud, hopeful and confident that I can continue to do something impactful for many more students in Bangladesh in the years ahead."