Male-female student ratio to be equal in public universities

The ratio of male and female students is set to be equal in public universities, according to new information from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Among the newly-admitted students in some universities, the female students are higher in number.

At the primary and secondary level, female students outnumbered their male counterparts much earlier.

Female students are also ahead of male students at the higher secondary college. The girl students were lagging behind at the university level.

According to the UGC latest annual report submitted to the president a few days ago, the ratio of male and female students at the public universities is 52:48.

At the government level, the female students are given some facilities including stipend. Besides, awareness among the guardians has increased. The opportunity for higher education is increasing. New universities are being established and honours have been introduced in many colleges at the local level. For these reasons, the rate of female students at the public universities is increasing.