Teacher posts likely to increase at govt colleges

Teacher posts ranging from lecturer to professor are finally going to increase at all government colleges. All government colleges will be categorised into four segments, with 10 to 16 teachers for every subject based on the category.

However, there will be one more teacher for English and Bangla subjects each. Besides, a hierarchy has also been formulated for the information and communication technology (ICT) subject.

According to sources at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHS), a decision was taken at a meeting of the public administration ministry on this matter at the beginning of this month. From now on, posts will be created according to the new organogram.

DSHE director general professor Nehal Ahmed said the public administration ministry had given a green signal on the creation of posts at 11 big colleges. He told Prothom Alo that the existing teaching crisis will be gone once posts are created as per the new structure, and the quality of education will also improve.