UCB partners with University of Central Lancashire to offer affordable UK degrees in Bangladesh

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has recently partnered with UK’s prestigious University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). An exclusive agreement was signed between the two reputed educational institutes with the aim to open up a new avenue for Bangladeshi students to avail affordable UK-degrees without leaving the country.

In this regard, a signing ceremony took place on 1 June 2024 at the UCB Campus in Gulshan, Dhaka. Chairman of UCB Board of Directors Bob Kundanmal and pro-vice chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire professor Catherine Jackson signed the agreement for their respective organisations.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities, including education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury as the chief guest and British high commissioner to Bangladesh H E Sarah Cooke as the guest of honour.