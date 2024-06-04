UCB partners with University of Central Lancashire to offer affordable UK degrees in Bangladesh
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has recently partnered with UK’s prestigious University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). An exclusive agreement was signed between the two reputed educational institutes with the aim to open up a new avenue for Bangladeshi students to avail affordable UK-degrees without leaving the country.
In this regard, a signing ceremony took place on 1 June 2024 at the UCB Campus in Gulshan, Dhaka. Chairman of UCB Board of Directors Bob Kundanmal and pro-vice chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire professor Catherine Jackson signed the agreement for their respective organisations.
The event was graced by esteemed personalities, including education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury as the chief guest and British high commissioner to Bangladesh H E Sarah Cooke as the guest of honour.
Special guest in attendance included deputy minister of education Begum Shamsun Nahar. UCB director Zarif Munir, STS Group CEO Manas Singh and UCB president as well as provost professor Hew Gill welcomed the guests at the event.
All activities of the three-year UCLan programme will take place in Bangladesh. The programme at UCB has been awarded five QS Stars (excellent) for internationalisation and inclusiveness. According to The Center for World University Rankings 2023, UCLan ranks in the top seven per cent of the universities worldwide.
It is also appreciated among the community as the most affordable UK degree with high global recognition. To help the students experience a smooth journey, UCB is providing with attractive learning facilities like sports membership, compact campus environment, resource-enabled library etc.
During the event, welcome speeches were delivered by the dignitaries, followed by the inauguration, agreement signing. The vote of thanks was presented by dean of Academic Affairs at UCB professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain.
Education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury appreciated the initiative, saying, “We have to focus on enriching the nation’s future workforce by empowering our youth with timely skills that align with the demands of not just the local but the global market. The partnership between UCB and UCLan is an ideal example of recognising the need for global education, one that should be followed by others in the sector as well”.
British high commissioner to Bangladesh H E Sarah Cooke said “Over half a million students globally are currently studying for a UK degree overseas, helping to boost their future job prospects. British higher education institutions are dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality higher education, building a brighter future for students around the world.”
Chairman of UCB Board of Directors Bob Kundanmal said, “The UCLan programme at UCB represents a top blend of academic excellence and cultural diversity. At UCB, we are thoroughly committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through transformative educational opportunities.”
“We expect the UCLan programme to open doors to global perspectives and industry-relevant skills for Bangladeshi students. It shall also reinforce the importance of localised education solutions for prospective candidates who deserve such opportunities,” he added.
With this new introduction at UCB, local students now have another great opportunity to earn a reputable UK university degree from right here in Bangladesh. For further information about the UCLan programme and admission procedures, please visit the Universal College Bangladesh website.