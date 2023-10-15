ASM Maksud Kamal made new DU VC

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal has been appointed as the next vice-chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University.
He will succeed current VC professor Akhtaruzzaman at the beginning of next month.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointment, while the education ministry disclosed it through a gazette notification on Sunday.
ASM Maksud Kamal, a professor of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience Department, has been serving Dhaka University as the pro-VC (education) since June 2020.
He commenced his career as a lecturer at the Geology Department of Dhaka University in March 2000 and was promoted as professor in the same department in 2010.
Before joining the university, he served as a scientific officer at the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARRSO) for nearly six years.
He is a recognised expert in the fields of earthquake and tsunami studies, as well as urban disaster management.
He served as the president of the Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) for four terms and as its general secretary for three terms.
Besides, he held the positions of president and secretary general for the Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation for three terms.
He earned his bachelor degree in Geology in 1987 and Masters in Environmental Geology in 1988 from Dhaka University. Later, he completed a second masters in Applied Geomorphology and Engineering Geology from the University of Twente in the Netherlands in 1998.
In 2004, he received his PhD in Engineering Geology from the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan.