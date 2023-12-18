DU admission procedure begins today

Application procedure for the admission test to enroll in the undergraduate programme of Dhaka University (DU) for the academic session of 2023-24 starts today, Monday (18 December).
Submission of students’ applications started at 12:00pm.
According to the circular, the online application will be open till 11:59am of 5 January next year. And the admit cards of the admission tests can be downloaded from 8 February
The circular published on the university website stated that students passing SSC or equivalent exams between 2018 and 2021 and HSC or equivalent exams in 2023 can apply online for admission, subject to fulfilling conditions of different units.
The admission test will begin with the arts, law and social science unit on 23 February. The exams will be over on 9 March.
The admission test for the undergraduate programme of academic session 2023-24 will be held through four units. The units are arts, law and social science unit, science unit, commerce unit and fine arts unit.
Students can apply online through Dhaka University’s admission related website https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd. The application fee is Tk 1,050 which can be paid online through debit and credit cards, mobile financial services or at any branches of the four state-owned banks (Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali).
Exam schedules
The admission tests this time will begin on 23 February (Friday) with arts, law and social science unit. Then the test of the commerce unit will be held on 24 February (Saturday), science unit’s test will be held on 1 March (Friday) and fine arts unit’s test (general knowledge and drawing) will be held on 9 March (Saturday).
Tests of all the units will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Except for the fine arts unit, the tests of the other three units will be held in eight divisional cities including Dhaka.
The divisional centres are Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University and Begum Rokeya University.