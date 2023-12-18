DU admission procedure begins today

The admission test will begin with the arts, law and social science unit on 23 February. The exams will be over on 9 March.

The admission test for the undergraduate programme of academic session 2023-24 will be held through four units. The units are arts, law and social science unit, science unit, commerce unit and fine arts unit.

The admit cards can be downloaded from 8 February till one hour before the exam of the respective unit starts.

Students can apply online through Dhaka University’s admission related website https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd. The application fee is Tk 1,050 which can be paid online through debit and credit cards, mobile financial services or at any branches of the four state-owned banks (Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali).