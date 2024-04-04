UGC issues warning against admission into several private universities
University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning against admission into several private universities of the country due to their various failures.
Students and guardians have been instructed to collect information about universities from the website of UGC before enrollment.
The UGC said it won’t take any liability if any student gets duped by admitting into an illegal campus or programme of any illegal private university, or by enrolling into a seat beyond the approved capacity.
The UGC said it won’t take any responsibility if students fall into any trouble after enrolling into such flagged universities.
The UGC said three universities are operating educational activities illegally in illegal campuses. These are IBAIS University, America Bangladesh University and The University of Cumilla.
Moreover, the UGC has stopped enrollment of students in Victoria University Bangladesh as it failed to move all academic activities to a permanent campus. The temporary approval of Central University of Science and Technology has expired. For this and multiple other reasons, the UGC has asked this university to halt enrollment of new students.
UGC said academic activities are being run in 104 out of total approved private universities. Of these universities, a total of 74 have vice chancellors appointed by the chancellor. The rest of 30 private universities don’t have chancellor-appointed VCs.