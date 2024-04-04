UGC issues warning against admission into several private universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning against admission into several private universities of the country due to their various failures.

Students and guardians have been instructed to collect information about universities from the website of UGC before enrollment.

The UGC said it won’t take any liability if any student gets duped by admitting into an illegal campus or programme of any illegal private university, or by enrolling into a seat beyond the approved capacity.

The UGC said it won’t take any responsibility if students fall into any trouble after enrolling into such flagged universities.

The UGC said three universities are operating educational activities illegally in illegal campuses. These are IBAIS University, America Bangladesh University and The University of Cumilla.